Kaizer Chiefs Celebrate 55 Years in Style As They Defeat Stellenbosch in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Stellenbosch FC to move up on the league table.

On Wednesday evening, Wandile Duba's goals in each half earned the Glamour Boys the deserved win over the Stellies at the FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants fought back from a goal down to seal all three points after the visitors took the lead through Khomotjo Lekoloane.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Stellenbosch FC to move up on the Betway Premiership table on Wednesday evening. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs were the better side in the opening 10 minutes of the match, and they got the first clear chance after Wandile Duba set up Bradley Cross in Stellenbosch's box, but the former Golden Arrows defender couldn't put the ball past Sage Stephens.

The Stellies scored the game's first goal in the 20th minute after Khomotjo Lekoloane tapped in a lovely pass from Devin Titus.

Kaizer Chiefs were back in the game after Duba found the back of the net from Thatayaone Ditlhokwe's headed pass.

Nasreddine Nabi made two quick changes at the half-hour mark: replacing Cross with Tebogo Potsane and Ashley Du Preez with Mfundo Vilakazi.

Lekoloane was close to giving the Maroons the lead from a set-piece four minutes before the halftime break, but his free-kick from the edge of the box went over the bar.

The scores were level 1-1 at the halftime break, but 12 minutes after the restart, the Glamour Boys took the lead.

Duba got his brace in the 57th minute while hitting the ball past Stephens after a wonderful through pass from second-half substitute Vilakazi.

Stellebosch FC continued to push forward late in the match, with Sihle Nduli's effort failing to trouble Bruce Bvuma in Kaizer Chiefs' goal in the 87th minute.

The Stellies continued to put more pressure on the host as they got two quick chances late in the game. Sanele Barns hit a free-kick from the side that beat Bvuma in goal, but his effort hit the woodwork, while Kazie Enyinnaya's long-range shot was saved by the South African goalkeeper.

