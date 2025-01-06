Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could offload several stars in the January transfer market after losing their first match in 2025

George Matlou, Aden McCarthy, Zitha Kwinika, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Christian Saille are the players who could reportedly leave the club either on loan or permanently

Local football fans reacted by among certain players that they no longer want to see wearing the famous black and gold jersey

Coach Nasreddine Nabi could offload several stars during the January transfer window to bring new players to the Kaizer Chiefs squad.

The Soweto giants have been linked with several players in the window and could release five players to make space for new faces.

Thatyaone Ditlhokwe and George Matlou are on the list of Kaizer Chiefs players who could leave the club in January 2025. Image: Lgmatlou and thatayaoneditlhokwe.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the five players facing the chop at Chiefs are midfielder George Matlou, Aden McCarthy, Zitha Kwinika, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Christian Saille.

Kaizer Chiefs identify five players as surplus

Fans want Matlou to stay, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Amakhosi wants new stars, such as Tanzanian Feisal Salum, who could reject the PSL side and stay at his current club, Azam FC.

The source said:

"There will be players joining Chiefs this month, so there must be guys that must leave. Some of the deals will be loans, but there will be guys that will leave Chiefs for good. Some of the guys were on the list to leave at the start of the season already because coach Nabi has a certain way of playing, and that means there is a certain type of player he wants at the club. Everybody behind the scenes is working hard to make deals for new players, and they are confident arrivals will come sooner rather than later."

Chiefs recently lost to Cape Town City, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs want new players

After losing their first match of 2025 to Cape Town City 1-0 on Sunday, 5 January 2025, coach Nabi has demanded new signings as he looks to climb the PSL log.

So far, seventh-placed Chiefs have played 11 PSL matches and won four, while they have only kept one clean sheet.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has identified players he no longer wants at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans pick Chiefs that need to find new clubs

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to pick the players they wanted to see walk through the exit door at Naturena while they patiently wait for new arrivals.

Vuyani Monelo made a suggestion:

"Chivaviro & Salie must be among those players released."

Mzukisi Mbiyane said Chiefs must sign players first:

"How can they release players? Stupid decision, but they don't sign players."

Skhumbuzo Ndlovu wants a specific player to leave:

"Yusuf Maart."

Mandla Nzuza is not a fan of specific players:

"Saile is a disaster, and Ranga is disappointing."

Jeffrey Mokonyama wants a coaching change:

"Let's give Dr Khumalo a chance, please."

Kaizer Chiefs star welcomes new bundle of joy

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino announced the arrival of his third child on Instagram.

The Uruguayan joined Amakhosi from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the 2024/2025 season and enjoyed a good start before suffering a rib injury.

Source: Briefly News