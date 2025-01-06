Tanzanian midfielder Fesial Salum is set to reject PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window

Salum has been a longstanding target for chiefs, but the Tanzanian has attracted interest from PSL rival Mamelodi Sundowns and Simba SC

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs must be willing to pay big money for their transfer targets, while others doubted if Chiefs would sign any players

Kaizer Chiefs could miss out on a top transfer target, in Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum, who is set to stay at current club Azam FC.

Salum is a target for Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Tanzanian rivals Simba SC, but Azam is determined to keep the player during the January transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs could be rejected by Tanzanian star Feisal Salum in the January transfer window.

Source: Getty Images

Amid interest from rival clubs, Azam is reportedly willing to offer Salum a contract extension with a new R216 000 salary after he scored 24 goals for the side since 2023.

Feisal Saum is highly valued

Salum is a fan favourite in Tanzania, according to the tweet below:

With the transfer window opened, Chiefs have been linked with several stars, including Salum, Fiston Mayele, Oswin Appollis, and Fawaaz Basadien.

The Soweto club, though, stated they are not willing to be held for ransom for any of their targets, each of whom could cost a hefty price tag.

Chiefs confirmed their PSL defeat in the tweet below:

Kaizer Chiefs need new faces

While Chiefs look to sign new players, the club has endured an indifferent season after suffering four losses in 11 PSL matches, including against Cape Town City on Sunday, 5 January 2025.

Coach Nabi has identified several key areas that need strengthening, including a striker, winger and possibly a new goalkeeper, after they only kept one clean sheet in the PSL.

Nasreddine Nabi wants to bring new players to the Kaizer Chiefs squad. Image: kaizerchiefs.

Amakhosi fans are negative

Local football fans reacted negatively on social media, saying the club would fail to sign any of its targets because it is unwilling to pay high transfer fees.

Lwazi Gongota is negative:

"I don't see any of these transfers happening, though."

Thobile Wethu is frustrated:

"At Chiefs, when transfer windows are open, we, fans, are the only people talking about transfers; when the windows are closed, management talks about transfers and reinforcing the squad."

Drey Trevoh Savage says Chiefs must forget about buying Appollis:

"Appollis is going nowhere. There is no way Polokwane City will sell their best player now; remember, they are number three on the log."

Moses Molife says Chiefs talk too much:

"They will open their mouths and not their wallets."

Kennedy Adhero says Salum will go to another club:

"Feisal Salum is going to sign for Simba SC soonest. The deal is almost done!"

Richard Pyungu made a suggestion:

"They have to; we should sign those players and mix them with our young ones like Zwane, Duba, Tshabalala, Vilakazi, and many young players. They are good, but we can't promote them because of pressure."

Nish Shibambo wants two players:

"Two players can do, Mayele and Salum."

Future Banks has a shopping list:

"A solid centre-back, A left-back, a defensive midfielder and a playmaker. Those things are lacking at Kaizer Chiefs."

Madimetja Betha says Chiefs need more than just signings:

"He could sign all those players, even Messi and Ronaldo, but it wouldn't change anything."

Lesley Thavhana says Chiefs need to take action:

"It won't be simple for Chiefs' management, and they don't want to spend like a big club."

PSL giants set for disappointment in pursuit of Bafana Bafana star

As Briefly News reported, Polokwane City will not sell star winger Oswin Appollis during the January transfer window.

The Bafana Bafana star has been in good form for the third-placed Polokwane and has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

