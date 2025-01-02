PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are keen to add new faces to their squad during the January transfer window, which means they will offload a few players

Zuko Mdunyelwa, Lesiba Nku and Erwin Saavedra are rumoured to leave the club, while they are determined to keep Lucas Ribeiro at the club

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying Sundowns should offload several stars to bring in new stars

Mamelodi Sundowns could offload several stars from their squad during the January 2025 transfer window as they look to bring in new players.

New Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso is keen to make changes at the PSL champions to make his mark at Chloorkop.

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could offload players at the PSL champions. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Cardoso has enjoyed a great start at Sundowns, who sit three points clear at the top of the PSL log after 11 matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns will offload several stars

Sundowns celebrated a successful 2024 on their Twitter (X) profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club could offload Zuko Mdunyelwa, Lesiba Nku and Erwin Saavedra while they hope to keep star attacker Lucas Ribeiro.

The source said:

“Like most cases, when a new coach comes in, they want to make changes, and the same can be said about Cardoso. He has identified which players he will build the squad around and will look to bring in new faces where he needs them. Of course, that means that players will leave, and the hope is that business can be done quickly so as not to disturb the squad and allow the players to adapt.”

Sundowns will play their next match on Saturday, 4 January 2024, according to the tweet below:

Cardoso wants to bring his style to Sundowns

Ahead of the 2024/2025 season, Sundowns brought in a host of new players, including strikers Iqraam Rayners and Arthur Sales, who have both scored goals under Cardoso.

Cardoso replaced Manqoba Mngqithi and is looking to add new faces to the squad, which is brimming with talented players across all positions.

New Miguel Cardoso has gotten the best out of recent signings Iqraam Rayners and Arthur Sales. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans pick who should leave Sundowns

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the PSL champions will change the squad and pick who should leave the club during the January window.

Masun R Hulane wants more exits:

“Do more.”

Nopopo Popla made a suggestion:

“Maseko must also be loaned. Mabena and Lorch must be given more game time. Lorch must be played in Champions League, he has massive experience and luck there.”

Inako Magoqo identified their targets:

“Feisal Salum; Yan Sasse and Oswin Appollis.”

Nkululeko Mduduzi gave a reminder:

“You forgot Sundowns also signed Keagan Johannes.”

Troshca Trosh put their hand up:

“I want to sign.”

Manqoba Mngqithi lost on a massive payday at Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi lost a potential R30 million payday after being sacked by the PSL champions.

Mngqithi was appointed as Masandawana’s head coach on a four-year contract at the start of the 2024/2025 season but was fired a few months into his tenure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News