Defender Given Msimango said he will bide his time and remain a professional in his attempt to impress new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi

Msimango fell down the pecking order under Nabi after enjoying regular playing time under previous coaches and even captained the side on occasion

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Msimango, saying the 27-year-old has failed to impress

Given Msimango promised to remain professional as he continues to wait for his chase to get regular playing time under Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The 27-year-old was a regular for Chiefs under previous coaches, but since Nabi took over, the defender has only played four times, mainly off the bench.

Kazier Chiefs defender Given Msimango has had limited playing time this season. Image: given_msimango.

After Nabi arrived at Naturena, the Tunisian signed Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley and Angolan Inacio Miguel, with the pair becoming the club's preferred centre-back pairing.

Given Msimango is patiently waiting for his chance to shine

Msimango speaks about his season in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Msimango, who made his Bafana Bafana debut in June 2024, said he will do all he can to help Chiefs this season.

Msimango said:

"Just like every other player, I have to wait for my opportunity to play. When I get it, I need to use it. But for the time being, I need to support the guys who are playing. I must show them the respect they've shown me when I was playing. And that's it for me to stay professional at all times."

Under Nabi, Chiefs has endured an indifferent season after four wins and three defeats in 10 PSL matches, while they have only kept one clean sheet.

Dortley speaks about his switch to Chiefs in the tweet below:

Chiefs have a new centre-back pairing

Despite a good start, cracks are starting to show in the Chiefs defence, and there are question marks over Miguel's discipline issues after multiple suspensions this season.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Chiefs could bring in new faces, which could see former TS Galaxy defender Msimango fall further down the pecking order.

Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley became the first-choice centre-back pairing since arriving at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Rushwindortley24 and inaciomiguel42.

Fans criticise Msimango

Chiefs fans reacted on social media to criticise Msimango as they believed the defender had chances to impress but failed when given the chance.

King Sol is not a fan:

"On many occasions, he was ball-watching instead of defending."

Maxakandzi Maluleke has bad memories:

"Who can forget the game against Royal AM? This guy does not live up to expectations."

Goldstone R Tsiboho made a suggestion:

"Chiefs should release him because he is just standard."

MJ Rebirth does not rate Msimango:

"He got himself to blame."

Blessings Are Mine says Msimango must go:

"Very poor this season. They must loan him until he is out of contract."

Kaizer Chiefs celebrate PSL milestones

