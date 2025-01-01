Kermit Erasmus, a former Orlando Pirates winger, complimented Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino amid rumours of the player faking injuries

Erasmus, who played with Sirino at Mamelodi Sundowns, said the Uruguayan midfielder is a good teammate who is committed to the squad

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs miss the injured Sirino and they cannot wait till he returns to the squad

Former teammate Kermit Erasmus has defended Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino amid rumours that the Uruguayan is faking injuries and refusing to train.

Erasmus, who played with Sirino at Mamelodi Sundowns, said the Chiefs playmaker is a good teammate and does not believe the rumours about the 33-year-old.

Ex-winger Kermit Erasmus admires former teammate Gaston Sirino. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Since joining Chiefs at the start of the 2024/2025 season, Sirino has been a key member of the Amakhosi squad but has been ruled out through injury since early December 2024.

Kermit Erasmus admires Gaston Sirino

Erasmus speaks about Sirino in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Erasmus, who has been without a club since leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of last season, had nothing but good things to say about Sirino.

Erasmus said:

"Sirino is a great guy; he works hard in training and loves being his own human being. He can be very playful off the field. I've never had any problems or issues with him while playing with him at Sundowns. You can see his impact as a player; when he's in the mood, he brings his A-game. He still struggles with English, but when I play with him, we'll communicate without speaking."

Fans miss Sirino, according to the tweet below:

Sirino is a key member of the Chiefs squad

The Uruguayan midfielder has scored twice for Chiefs this season and has produced multiple man-of-the-match performances for Amakhosi.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes Sirino can come back strong after recovering from injury, while the side looks to bring in new players in the January window like Stellenbosch FC's Sihle Nduli.

Midfielder Gaston Sirino celebrates a goal for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans miss Sirino

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs are missing Sirino, and they cannot wait to see him back on the field.

David Dikonketso misses Sirino:

"We really need him to recover and help the team."

Joewey WaKa Mabasa asked a question:

"So his fake injuries are now real?"

Elvis Mushaninga wants Sirino to do better:

"He must be serious, this guy."

Caygee Ican McGiddy took note:

"It was said during the match against Chippa that he is nursing a bad injury keeping him out for up to eight weeks."

Vaye Mphahlele wants new faces at Chiefs:

"We need more quality players."

