January Transfer Window: Bafana Bafana Stars Who Are Still Without Clubs
1. Cafu Phete
Cafu has been without a club since leaving Portuguese side Chaves at the end of last season when his one-year contract expired.
He has been linked with several clubs but has yet to be attached to one.
2. Kermit Erasmus
Erasmus was among the players Orlando Pirate released at the end of last season and has been linked with a move to Cape Town Spurs in the National First Division.
The 34-year-old is still without a club and he's yet to retire from professional football.
3. Lebo Mothiba
Mothiba is the last on the list after being released by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and being without clubs for close to six months.
He was recently seen at the Wydad Athletic Club match in the Botola Pro League.
