Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Discloses Position Nabi's Amakhosi Will Finish in PSL

Tinashe Nengomasha, a former Kaizer Chiefs star, said the Soweto giants will improve in 2025 and possibly fight for the PSL title

The Zimbabwean spent 10 years at Chiefs from 2002 to 2012, and he believes the current squad can earn a high finish in the league this season

Local football fans reacted negatively on social media, saying Nengomasha is wrong to have confidence in the current Chiefs squad

Former Amakhosi midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha believes Kaizer Chiefs could still win the PSL title in the 2024/2025 season.

The former Zimbabwean international footballer said Chiefs have the quality to earn at least qualify for the CAF Champions League by the end of the season.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Tinashe Nengomasha backed coach Nasreddine Nabi to guide Amakhosi to success. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, Chiefs have endured an indifferent season after four victories and three defeats in 10 PSL matches.

Tinashe Nengomasha backs Kaizer Chiefs

Nengomasha speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Nengomasha said Nabi has improved at the club, while the Tunisian coach is ready to unleash three new prospects.

Nengomasha said:

“It’s not even halfway through the season, and if you look at the games that have been played, nobody can claim that they have already won the league. I believe Chiefs will do better in 2025, and if they can’t win the league, they will at least finish in a CAF Champions League position. They have a squad good enough to do that.”

Chiefs ended January 2024 by beating Chippa United, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs look to add new faces

The Soweto giants ended 2024 by beating Chippa United 1-0 on Sunday, 29 December 2024, and the club is expecting to bring in new faces during the January transfer window.

One of the names linked with Chiefs is Stellenbosch FC star Sihle Nduli, but the Winelands rejected an initial R4 million bid for the 29-year-old midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs are backed to finish the 2024/2025 season on a strong note. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans disagree with Nengomasha

Local football fans disagreed with Nengomasha on social media, saying the former Zimbabwean midfielder is wrong to back the current Chiefs squad.

Simphiwe Njotini has doubts:

“Nengomasha just wants a job and to be included when Kaizer Chiefs rosters as a legend.”

Jakes Yung made a prediction:

“Big year as in cementing their number eight spot come end of the season.”

Igwe Masabs Sp says Chiefs need help:

“First, must have big signings.”

Fhatuwani Khumela says Chiefs lacks quality:

“Chiefs lack quality players to compete with Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.”

Olebogeng Mojaki disagrees:

“He is wrong to say we have a capable squad. These statements are deceiving, and management hides behind the nonsense.

