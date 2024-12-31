Nasreddine Nabi Confirms 3 Players Will Join Kaizer Chiefs Senior Team in January
- Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on the three players that will team up with the senior side in January as the club continue their project for the 2024-25 season
- The Tunisian tactician also named one of the players who will be joining the senior team squad and addressed the reason behind it
- The Soweto-based club ended 2024 in seventh place on the Premier Soccer League table and hope to improve from the start of 2025
Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi has stated that three players will join the Kaizer Chiefs senior team from the club's DStv Diski Challenge side in January.
The Glamour Boys have one of the best reserve teams in the DDC league, and some of their players are tipped to be ready for first-team action.
Samkelo Zwane, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Mduduzi Shabalala all graduated from the Kaizer Chiefs DDC side to the senior team.
Nabi confirms three players to join Kaizer Chiefs
According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi, while speaking to the media, confirmed that three players will join the senior team in January, and Naledi Hlongwane is among the DDC stars joining the first-team squad.
"In our project, there's an excellent teamwork within the club, particularly with the manager of the younger sides, the U23," the Tunisian tactician told the media.
"It's a process, and we get reports every week, every two weeks, about the players that can come train with the senior side.
"That's why after the new year, three DDC stars will join the senior squad to train with them."
The former AS FAR head coach clarified that it wasn't Hlongwane's performance at the Carling Cup final that led to the decision to call them up for the senior side; instead, it was a process that had been in place for some time.
"But it's not something initiated because Hlongwane has scored two goals [in the Carling Cup final]," he added.
"It's been a process, and we want to go through it so as not to get emotional because someone scored two goals in a friendly game, and then suddenly, he can play in a big club like Kaizer Chiefs.
"It's a process, and within those three who will be invited, the one who is going to perform is going to be given an opportunity to remain and play with the senior side."
Amakhosi is currently seventh in the Betway Premiership table and needs all the help they can get to move up. They want to return to continental football even if they fail to win the league title.
Nabi on Chiefs stars playing with fear against Chippa United
Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi discussed the reason Kaizer Chiefs players were playing with fear in their 1-0 win over Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend.
South African midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala scored the only goal of the match after a wonderful solo run in the first half of the tie.
