Nabi Explains Why Kaizer Chiefs Stars Played With Fear Against Chippa United

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has explained why Amakhosi players were playing with fear during their 1-0 win over Chippa United in the Betway Premiership on Sunday evening.

The Glamour Boys sealed their first clean sheet in the league this season against the Chilli Boys, with Mduduzi Shabalala's beautiful solo goal sealing all three points.

The win saw the Soweto giants move two places on the Premier Soccer League table, zooming to seventh position, while Chippa dropped to ninth.

Nabi explains why Chiefs played with fear

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi shared his thoughts on the Kaizer Chiefs' win over Chippa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in an interview with SuperSport TV.

"We needed to start on the front foot from the beginning; in the first half, we were good, not very good, but good; the only issue was to score the first goal, and in the second half, we played with fear," the Tunisian coach said.

The former Young Africans coach stated why his players played with fear against the Chilli Boys in Durban.

"When you play with fear, you play with the handbrake, you don't go forward or back, but it's understandable, it's psychological because the last results were not very positive and the players wanted so much to get three points that sometimes they felt like not going forward, just to sit back and defend," he added.

"But after these three points, we are confident we can build from this."

Source: Briefly News