Former South African international Patrick Mayo has commented on the possibility of his son Khanyisa Mayo playing for Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs in the future.

The former Cape Town City star was seriously linked with a move to the Glamour Boys last summer, but the Soweto giants missed out on the deal as he opted for a move abroad.

The Bafana Bafana star joined North African giants CR Belouizdad and had a poor start this season before getting his form recently.

Mayo wants his son to join Kaizer Chiefs in future

In an interview with FARPost as per Afrik-foot, former South African defender Patrick Mayo claimed he's not giving up on the dream of wanting to see Khanyisa play for Kaizer Chiefs in the future.

The 51-year-old also played for Amakhosi between 2003 and 2007 before joining Thanda Royal Zulu after four seasons at the club.

"I give him my blessing to play for Kaizer Chiefs. However, we don't know what tomorrow holds for him," the former Kaizer Chiefs star stated.

"In football, any move is feasible; you cannot predict where an individual will play for which club. I love Kaizer Chiefs; I played there and got recognised because of them. It's such a big club in the country."

Mayo claimed he knows a lot about Kaizer Chiefs, and if his son ends up there, he will help him settle down because of what he knows about the club.

"I know a lot about Amakhosi, so if Khanyisa ends up there, I will help him a lot because of my knowledge and background about the club," Khanyisa's father added.

Mayo wants to follow father's footsteps by playing for Chiefs

Source: Briefly News