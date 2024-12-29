Nasreddine Nabi Disappointed As Kaizer Chiefs Star Suffers Injury Setback

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has expressed disappointment at Tebogo Potsane, suffering an injury setback ahead of their clash with Chippa United.

The South African star recently returned from injury but couldn't stay fit after featuring in the Glamour Boys' last few games.

Nabi disappointed as Potsane suffers an injury setback

According to FARPost, Nabi is unhappy as Potsane failed to make the squad list for Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Chippa United in the Betway Premiership.

The pacy and trickery winger impressed as a substitute in their last two games after being eight months away.

"The only player unavailable from the last match against TS Galaxy is [Tebogo] Potsane. We feel that he's a player that would have given you 60-70 minutes," said Nabi.

"When you look at his performance, he did very well in the first 30 minutes. It's only his second game of the league. We feel that he's only 60% of his capacity. He can do better."

