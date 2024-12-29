Shalulile, 3 Other PSL Stars Who Should Consider Joining New Clubs in January

Four PSL stars who should find new clubs in January

1 Peter Shalulile

The Namibian international has lost his starting shirt this season to in-form Iqraam Rayners and has been relegated to coming off the bench in Sundowns' recent matches.

The 31-year-old is still chasing the record of being the all-time highest goalscorer in PSL history, and he's just a few goals away from beating Siyabonga Nomvethe's record.

2 Zakhele Lepasa

Lepasa was one of the players who contributed positively to Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and was also present at the competition.

Since returning from the tournament, he's struggled with injury and found it hard to displace Evidence Makgopa and Mabasa at Orlando Pirates.

3 Bruce Bvuma

Bvuma has started Kaizer Chiefs' last two league games after losing his place in the squad to summer signing Fiarce Ntwari, but the South African goalkeeper must consider leaving the Glamour Boys.

Despite Bvuma's recent performance, the Soweto giants are still seeking to sign a new goalkeeper, with Stanley Nwabali at the top of the list.

4 Boitumelo Radiopane

Radiopane is another player on the list. When he was promoted to Orlando Pirates' senior side, he was rated as one of the brightest youngsters, but he's yet to get proper game time.

He recently scored his first goal for the club this season against Marumo Gallants and could do much better with a January loan move to another PSL club.

