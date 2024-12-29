3 PSL Clubs That Need to Appoint New Coaches Before League Resume in January

The 2024-25 Premier Soccer League season's last set of games was played this weekend, with Mamelodi Sundowns retaining the top spot on the league table.

A number of clubs are struggling in the league, and a managerial change before the league resumes in January could help them.

PSL clubs that need new managers

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, while speaking with Briefly News, listed some of the clubs in the PSL that need new coaches to be appointed before the league returns in January.

"The PSL clubs that need changes in managerial positions are Magesi FC, Richards Bay, and Marumo Gallants," he said.

"Magesi had a good start, especially winning the Carling Knockout Cup, but Clinton Larsen must have seen something for him to resign, and they need to fix their coaching department before the league resumes next year.

"Richards Bay would be playing in the South African division league if they don't find a replacement for Brandon Truter.

"Marumo Gallants also need to decide their next position with Dan Malesela before their next game in the PSL, and a new manager should be appointed rather than doing trial and error."

