Despite teams reaching double digits of matches played, several coaches have already left their posts at multiple PSL clubs

Richards Bay FC have recently made their second coaching change of the season after dismissing Brandon Truter following the pre-season sacking of Vusumuzi Vilakazi

Briefly News examined the coaches who left their PSL clubs since the start of the season in September 2024

Following Brandon Truter’s dismissal at Richards Bay FC, the coach joins a list of tacticians who left their posts during the early stages of the 2024/2025 season.

Briefly News has examined the list of coaching changes in the PSL this season, with Richards Bay topping the list following their second coaching change of the season.

Brandon Truter is looking for a job after leaving Richards Bay while former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has a new job in Tanzania. Image: RichardsBayFC/Twitter and seadramovic79/Instagram.

Mzansi’s top level has already seen drastic changes at PSL clubs, as six coaches have already changed their employment statuses.

Brandon Truter

Despite reaching the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final, Richards Bay fired coach Brandon Truter after poor results, leaving them at the bottom of the PSL log after nine matches.

Truter only started his second stint at the Natal side at the start of the season after the club decided to fire Vusumuzi Vilakazi before the start of the season.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi

Vilakazi saved Richards Bay from relegation via the PSL playoffs last season, but it was not enough to keep his job at the Natal Rich Boyz.

The former striker has since found a new job as the co-coach of PSL rivals AmaZulu FC alongside former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Arthur Zwane.

Sead Ramovic

Sead Ramovic shocked the nation when he left TS Galaxy in early November 2024 after six matches in the 2024/2025 season.

Tanzanian side Young Africans have since hired Ramovic, while he temporarily left the PSL side during pre-season after accepting a move to Raja Athletic, which collapsed at the last minute.

Pablo Franco Martin

PSL side AmaZulu replaced Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin with co-coaches Vilakazi and Zwane after Usuthu lost their first three matches of the current campaign.

Since his dismissal, the Spaniard has publicly expressed his disappointment with the Natal side by saying he wanted more time at the club.

Peter Hybala and Dylan Kerr

Both Peter Hyballa and Dylan Kerr suffered exits from the PSL before a ball was kicked and collectively spent just over a month in Mzansi.

Hyballa was replaced at Sekhukhune United by former coach Lehlohonolo Seema, while Marumo Gallants parted ways with Kerr after disagreements with club management.

