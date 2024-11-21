Former AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin said he could have achieved greatness at AmaZulu before the PSL club fired him

Martin said he was happy with the team's progress despite being sacked after three consecutive losses at the start of the season

Local football fans showed no sympathy to Martin on social media, saying the Spaniard failed during his time at Usuthu

Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin said he needed more time as the head tactician at PSL side AmaZulu FC.

Martin was dismissed from his post at Usuthu after the club suffered three consecutive losses at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin had high hopes for AmaZulu FC. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Since his dismissal, the Natal side has replaced the Spaniard with co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, while the side is second-last on the PSL log.

Pablo Franco Martin had goals for AmaZulu FC

Martin speaks about AmaZulu in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Martin denied other jobs to stay at AmaZulu and felt his sacking came at the wrong time.

Martin said:

"Of course, I would have loved to stay longer because I rejected offers from big clubs on the continent and Europe to continue this project. I am sure that with how we worked, we would have fought to win Black Label and Nedbank and finish in the top four."

Fans show no sympathy for Martin

Local football fans said on social media that Martin failed at AmaZulu and deserved to be sacked.

Lesson ST Bronze says Martin deserved to be sacked:

"He failed, always complaining. He's just another Middendorp."

Makho Zumo-nje made a suggestion to Martin:

"Come to Chiefs to be an assistant coach."

Kenneth Joz-line Tlaka says AmaZulu are to blame:

"Their downfall was when they decided to release Benni McCarthy."

Mlangza Mlangeni says Martin failed at AmaZulu:

"He failed to win against a team that was not even in the top eight."

Smadzadza Shumi says Martin made a mistake:

"Good coach deserved to be at Pirates but went by mistake to AmaZulu."

New AmaZulu coaches have a mandate

As Briefly News reported, AmaZulu co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi have been told to finish in the top eight this season.

The co-coaches replaced Pablo Franco Martin at the start of the season, and since their arrival, the club has only won once in their last two PSL matches.

