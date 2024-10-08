AmaZulu FC Appoint Former Kaizer Chiefs Coach As Their New Manager

AmaZulu FC have officially announced a new head coach after the departure of Pablo Franco Martin a few days ago

The Spanish tactician was sacked by the PSL side after failing to win one of the first three games in the Betway Premiership this season

The Durban-based club announced a joint head coaches with a former Kaizer Chiefs manager being one of them

AmaZulu FC have appointed a former Kaizer Chiefs manager alongside another South African mentor as joint head coaches.

The Durban-based club parted ways with Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin after a poor start to the season in the Betway Premiership.

The Spanish tactician did not get good results in Usuthu's first three league games this campaign, losing all of them.

AmaZulu appoint a new coach after sacking Pablo Martin

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, AmaZulu have appointed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and Mzansi tactician Vusimuzi Vilakazi as joint managers after sacking Martin.

The Premier Soccer League side released an official statement confirming Zwane and Vilakazi's appointment on Tuesday evening.

"Usuthu has officially named Arthur "1011" Zwane and Vusimuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi as joint first team head coaches in a move which will see the SA born coaching duo assume their roles with immediate effect," the club stated.

AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu explained the club's decision to hire the two coaches.

"Their combined experience as both coaches and former professional players will be crucial in developing our younger talents and guiding our seasoned players in the task ahead," he said.

Source: Briefly News