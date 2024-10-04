A former mentor of Kaizer Chiefs has come out to declare himself being a fan of Amakhosi's rivals Orlando Pirates

The South African tactician confirmed the years he has been supporting the Buccaneers despite having an affiliation with the Glamour Boys

The manager also disclosed why he chooses to support the Premier Soccer League giants right from his teenage days

Former Kaizer Chiefs manager Cavin Johnson has confirmed that he's a lifelong supporter of Orlando Pirates, rivals to the Glamour Boys.

The two Premier Soccer League giants are based in Soweto and compete fiercely.

Johnson previously worked as Kaizer Chiefs' head of academy before being promoted first-team coach on an interim basis last season after the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson declares being a fan of Orlando Pirates in a recent interview. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Cavin confesses about being a Pirates fan

According to FARPost, Johnson, in a recent interview with former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye on his podcast, declared that he has supported Orlando Pirates since he was young.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

During his time as Chiefs coach, he faced the Buccaneers, losing 3-2 at the FNB Stadium despite leading at half-time.

"When I was young, this is going to surprise some people. Locally, I have always been a fan of Orlando Pirates. It's the people's club," the former Al Ahly assistant manager said.

"When I was a teenager, I always went to Orlando. And Pirates, we could identify with Jomo Sono and many players at the club."

The South African tactician also confirmed what attracted him to being a Pirates supporter when he was young: his brother Graham Johnson represented the Bucs during his playing days.

"They always had a diversified team… we always had an excuse to go to Orlando," he added.

"If you were going to Orlando and the police stop and ask, 'What are you doing here?' We would lie and say, 'No, I'm going to watch my uncle'. Pirates always had a variety of players."

Nabi on what he told referee at half-time

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi opened up on what he told the centre referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after his poor officiating at half-time during their clash against Sundowns.

The Tunisian tactician claimed there was offside in the build-up that led to Mamelodi Sundowns' second goal of the game.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News