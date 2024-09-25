Ex Pirates Star Wants Amakhosi to Focus on Beating AmaZulu Rather Than Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have been told to focus more on beating AmaZulu rather than wanting to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend

A former Orlando Pirates midfielder was of the opinion that Nasreddine Nabi's side have a better chance of defeating Usuthu

The Glamour Boys could make it two wins out of the same number of games this season in Durban on Wednesday evening

Former Orlando Pirates star Michael Morton has advised Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their clash with AmaZulu FC, which precedes their tie with Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.

The Glamour Boys will face Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Nasreddine Nabi's side is seeking their second win in the Premier Soccer League this season, while the home side is hoping to get their first win this campaign against the Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to face AmaZulu FC in their next game in the Betway Premiership this season on Wednesday evening. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Morton advises Kaizer Chiefs ahead of AmaZulu's tie

In an interview on SoccerBeat podcast, as per the South African, Morton claimed Kaizer Chiefs need to beat AmaZulu on Wednesday, and should be their primary focus rather than wanting to get one over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi started the season with a 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants in the PSL opener. Their first home game of the season is against the Brazilians on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

"I think the Chiefs fans will want to win the Sundowns game more, but if I'm looking from the outside, the most important game for them is the AmaZulu game," he said.

The former Bucs midfielder believes Sundowns are on another level compared to AmaZulu, and the Glamour Boys should be beating teams like Usuthu rather than focusing on the weekend tie.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are on another level now, and AmaZulu are a type of team Chiefs should be beating."

AmaZulu FC has high ambitions

Briefly News earlier reported that AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin said he is committed to matching the club’s high ambitions this season.

The Spanish coach said he wants to help the side achieve the dream of club boss Sandile Zungu, who said the Natal side can win the PSL title.

