Coach Pablo Franco Martin said AmaZulu FC have high ambitions ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The Spanish coach believes he has the squad to improve on their eleventh finish in the league during the last campaign

Local football fans showed scepticism on social media as they believed the Usuthu coach was aiming too high

Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin said AmaZulu aims to improve its position and reach new heights next season.

The Spaniard said Usuthu has high ambitions and looks forward to next season when they aim to finish higher than eleventh.

Despite their low finish last season, Usuthu boss Sandile Zungu recently said the club could end Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL domination, and Martin promised to match those ambitions.

According to SportsWire, Martin said he is better attuned to the PSL's demands, but last season, supporters were frustrated by his complaints about the referees.

Martin said:

"We are ambitious, and we don't want to put limits on ourselves. Let's see what happens at the beginning of the season. It's important to collect points, which we didn't do last season; it was tough for us. Now we know the league better, we know our squad better, we know what to do."

Fans doubt AmaZulu

Local football fans on social media doubted Usuthu's chances, believing the club was aiming too high.

Siphiwe Hiba Raul Mthethwa says Martin should leave AmaZulu:

"This guy joined the wrong team."

Wonder Ka Mpinga cannot wait for the new season:

"Betway Premiership starts 14 September; we will see who's winning it."

Ngceboh Mkhatshwa is sceptical:

"He thinks top four is easy."

Bo Nkumanda admires the Martin:

"Pablo Franco Martin - another straight talker just like Sead Ramovic of TS Gallaxy."

Makhathini Gxabhashe doubts AmaZulu:

"Everyone has their dreams about the league; some even claim they will win it. We know that Sundowns will win it."

