AmaZulu FC Coach Pablo Franco Martin Hopes To Match the Club’s Ambitions
- Coach Pablo Franco Martin said AmaZulu FC have high ambitions ahead of the 2024/2025 season
- The Spanish coach believes he has the squad to improve on their eleventh finish in the league during the last campaign
- Local football fans showed scepticism on social media as they believed the Usuthu coach was aiming too high
Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin said AmaZulu aims to improve its position and reach new heights next season.
The Spaniard said Usuthu has high ambitions and looks forward to next season when they aim to finish higher than eleventh.
Despite their low finish last season, Usuthu boss Sandile Zungu recently said the club could end Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL domination, and Martin promised to match those ambitions.
Pablo Franco Martin promises an improved AmaZulu FC
Martin speaks about AmaZulu's plans for next season in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to SportsWire, Martin said he is better attuned to the PSL's demands, but last season, supporters were frustrated by his complaints about the referees.
Martin said:
"We are ambitious, and we don't want to put limits on ourselves. Let's see what happens at the beginning of the season. It's important to collect points, which we didn't do last season; it was tough for us. Now we know the league better, we know our squad better, we know what to do."
Fans doubt AmaZulu
Local football fans on social media doubted Usuthu's chances, believing the club was aiming too high.
Siphiwe Hiba Raul Mthethwa says Martin should leave AmaZulu:
"This guy joined the wrong team."
Wonder Ka Mpinga cannot wait for the new season:
"Betway Premiership starts 14 September; we will see who's winning it."
Ngceboh Mkhatshwa is sceptical:
"He thinks top four is easy."
Bo Nkumanda admires the Martin:
"Pablo Franco Martin - another straight talker just like Sead Ramovic of TS Gallaxy."
Makhathini Gxabhashe doubts AmaZulu:
"Everyone has their dreams about the league; some even claim they will win it. We know that Sundowns will win it."
An AmaZulu star could extend his stay at the club
As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu defender Riaan Hanamub could extend his stay at the Kwa-Zulu Natal club.
The Namibian defender has been linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates but could end up signing a contract extension.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za