Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu FC president, has backed the Natal side to win the PSL title

The AmaZulu boss believes the side can free the PSL title from Masandawana, who have been crowned champions seven years in a row

Local fans took to social media to show mixed feelings about Zungu's comments as some feel the AmaZulu boss is dreaming, while others hope his prediction comes true

AmaZulu FC President Sandile Zungu says his side can dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Despite finishing 11th in the PSL last season, AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu said his side could dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns as league champions.

Zungu said Usuthu could break Masandawana's seven-year stranglehold on the PSL title and has backed coach Pablo Franco Martin, who criticised referees last season.

Sandile Zungu has high hopes for AmaZulu FC

Zungu speaks about his ambitions next season in the video below:

According to FARPost, Zungu said the side has come close before, and he does not see any reason why they cannot win the PSL next season.

Zungu said:

"Even Mamelodi Sundowns is a great team, but we can reasonably aim to dethrone them just like all other ambitious teams must aim to dethrone them. We need to dethrone them, and someone must move them from the pinnacle they've occupied for so long. And we believe AmaZulu must raise its hand to say we want to be counted."

While AmaZulu continue to search for new players, the club is also committed to keeping star defender Riaan Hanamub.

Fans say Zungu is dreaming

Local football fans are divided on social media, with some believing Zungu is dreaming, while others hope the AmaZulu squad can match his ambitions.

Nare Joe Maupye says AmaZulu needs better players:

"You can't sign rejects from Soweto clubs and expect to dethrone Sundowns."

Vincent Mafoko backs AmaZulu:

"They have a good coach who plays beautiful football."

Stan Mda says Zungu is dreaming:

"Everyone is allowed to dream. Keep dreaming; it is free.".

Mongezi Nyenzi says AmaZulu is creating pressure for themselves:

"Putting his coach under unnecessary pressure."

Koena Christopher wants AmaZulu to succeed:

"Please do so. Because both Chiefs and Pirates have been failing to do so for 13 years now."

Steve Komphela returns to Mamelodi Sundowns

As Briefly News reported, veteran Mzansi coach Steve Komphela has left Lamontville Golden Arrows to re-join Mamelodi Sundowns as their senior coach.

The veteran coach, who previously mentored Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, joined Masandawana after the club parted ways with Rhulani Mokwena.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News