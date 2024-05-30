Left-back Riaan Hanamub could snub Orlando Pirates in favour of extending his stay at AmaZulu FC

The Namibian international footballer has reportedly been offered a one-year extension at uSuthu

Local football fans took to social media to say Hanamub is not good enough to play for the Soweto giants

AmaZulu FC defender Riaan Hanamub has to make a decision about his future. Image: hanamub_riaan

Source: Twitter

AmaZulu FC defender Riaan Hanamub could extend his stay at the Natal side despite being a target for Orlando Pirates.

The player is keen to stay at uSuthu, who could welcome Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo to the club next season.

Riaan Hanamub has an offer to stay at AmaZulu FC

Hanamub has options on the table, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Hanumub's agent, Charles Domingos, said the club is looking to keep the player, while he admitted interest from the Pirates.

Domingos said:

"We spoke to them [AmaZulu] a month ago, and they indicated they want to exercise the one-year option. Pirates wanted Riaan a long time ago, and now there's nothing [from them]."

Bucs fans do not want Hanamub

Pirates supporters took to social media to say Pirates should stay away from Hanamub while the Soweto club are poised to sign SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes.

Prwettieyy Bouyy Sakiller says Hanmub is not needed:

"We have enough defenders now."

Luyanda gave another option:

“Matuludi from Polokwane City.”

Andile K. Mthembu II is against the move:

"Hanamub is not Pirates material, he's not flexible."

Místêrö Mìsêríå is not a fan:

"Useless player!"

Zamo Lindokuhle Mkhize says Pirates must not pursue the deal:

"No offer."

