AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Kaizer Chiefs will battle AmaZulu in their second match in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, days after defeating Marumo Gallants in their season opener.

Nasreddine Nabi's side hopes to extend their good form, but they face a big task against Usuthu after their poor start to the season.

AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs shared the same fate in the Premier Soccer League last season. Both sides are looking forward to making amends this campaign, with both sides investing in quality signings during the summer.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to face AmaZulu in their next game in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs: All you need to know about the match

Match Preview

AmaZulu started the season with a 2-1 loss to Polokwane City in the league and will be all out for all three points in their first home game for this campaign.

Usuthu's performance in their last five matches is not impressive. They won just once, lost twice, and drew twice.

The Glamour Boys come into the game with three points from the first game and are looking forward to making it two wins in a row, just like Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Summer signings Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross impressed in their official debut for Chiefs and would be the stars to look up to in this tie.

Possible line-ups

AmaZulu possible line-ups: Veli Mothwa, Jooste, Hanamub, Gumede, Fielies, Motshwari, Ngema, Human, Dion, Ighodaro, Mbanjwa

Kaizer Chiefs possible line-ups: Fiarce Ntwari, Reeve Frosler, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Bradley Cross, Zwane, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Saile, Ranga Chivaviro

Head-to-head

According to Afrik-foot, Kaizer Chiefs have the edge over AmaZulu in their head-to-head. They've met 44 times, with Amakhosi being victorious 26 times. Usuthu boasts just five wins, while the remaining 13 ended in a draw.

Their last five meetings have been Usuthu's best claim of winning this clash. The home side have won twice, while the visitors won once.

Time and where to watch

The match is scheduled for 19:30 on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SABC and SuperSport.

AmaZulu FC has high ambitions

Briefly News earlier reported that AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin said he is committed to this season.

The Spanish coach said he wants to help the side achieve the dream of club boss Sandile Zungu, who said the Natal side can win the PSL title.

