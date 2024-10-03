Kaizer Chiefs will have a rematch against Mamelodi Sundowns after their recent loss to the Masandawana in the Premier Soccer League

The Soweto-based side lost 2-1 at home to the defending champions in the Betway Premiership over the weekend

Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed their next meeting against the Brazilians is close as the PSL is set to go on a break

Kaizer Chiefs have been granted another chance to get revenge on Mamelodi Sundowns after their 2-1 loss to the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership last weekend.

The Glamour Boys had a bright start in the game scoring the first goal through Ranga Chivaviro, but the defending champions staged a comeback with Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners hitting the back of the net to seal all three points.

Amakhosi fans and their coach, Nasreddine Nabi, were not happy about the loss. They felt the match officials' poor decisions and officiating influenced the scoreline.

Chiefs to face Sundowns again

According to a report by the South African, Nabi has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs will have a rematch of their Premier Soccer League tie with Mamelodi Sundowns during the international break.

The PSL is set to go on a three-week break, a move that does not please most of the league's clubs.

The former AS FAR Rabat mentor confirmed that the Glamour Boys are scheduled to play friendly matches against several teams during the three-week break.

"Definitely, we have scheduled some friendly games, and amongst the teams that we are going to face, we have Mamelodi Sundowns," the Tunisian tactician said.

"But I don't understand why the league is stopping. We have just started on the 16th of September. We played only three games, and now we stop, guys, please."

Nabi on what he told referee at half-time

Briefly News also reported that Nabi opened up on what he told the centre referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after his poor officiating at half-time during their clash against Sundowns.

The Tunisian tactician claimed there was offside in the build-up that led to Mamelodi Sundowns' second goal of the game.

