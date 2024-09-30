Jose Riveiro has showered praise on just one player after Orlando Pirates' tough win against Richards Bay at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

The Buccaneers maintained their winning run on Sunday evening, defeating the Natal Rich Boys 1-0 in front of their fans.

Dlamini Kabelo's only goal in the second half gave the Bucs the deserved win over the home side as they matched Mamelodi Sundowns' point on the Betway Premiership table.

Jose Riveiro hails Dlamini Kabelo after scoring the match-winner from the bench during Orlando Pirates clash with Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership: @orlandopirates.

Riveiro hails Orlando Pirates star

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro praised Dlamini after his goal gave the Soweto-based club the required three points against Richards Bay.

The Spaniard made special remarks for the South African star as he snatched the winner after coming off the bench.

"Everyone knows Dlamini can put one more gear in the team when we needed," he said.

"It didn't work the way we expected, to be honest, but it was good enough with [his] contribution, especially with that excellent goal giving us the three points.

"Important again is that everybody on the bench is ready to die for the team when they get to play one minute, and today KB was exceptional."

