Riveiro Singles Out One Player in Pirates’ Tough Match Against Richards Bay
Jose Riveiro has showered praise on just one player after Orlando Pirates' tough win against Richards Bay at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.
The Buccaneers maintained their winning run on Sunday evening, defeating the Natal Rich Boys 1-0 in front of their fans.
Dlamini Kabelo's only goal in the second half gave the Bucs the deserved win over the home side as they matched Mamelodi Sundowns' point on the Betway Premiership table.
Riveiro hails Orlando Pirates star
According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro praised Dlamini after his goal gave the Soweto-based club the required three points against Richards Bay.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Spaniard made special remarks for the South African star as he snatched the winner after coming off the bench.
"Everyone knows Dlamini can put one more gear in the team when we needed," he said.
"It didn't work the way we expected, to be honest, but it was good enough with [his] contribution, especially with that excellent goal giving us the three points.
"Important again is that everybody on the bench is ready to die for the team when they get to play one minute, and today KB was exceptional."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.