Jose Riveiro has shared his thoughts on Orlando Pirates' tough victory over Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League

South African midfielder Dlamini Kabelo scored the only goal of the game as the Bucs secured all three points

The Spanish tactician admitted that the match was a difficult tie for his side despite winning

Spanish manager Jose Riveiro has reacted to Orlando Pirates' hard-fought win over Richards Bay at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

Kabelo Dlamini's freekick in the 81st minute gave the Buccaneers the deserved win over the home side, continuing their impressive league form.

The Soweto Giants have now won three games in a row. They are on the same points as league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on the Betway Premiership table.

Jose Riveiro reacts to Orlando Pirates 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Riveiro reacts to Pirates' win

In an interview with SuperSport after the game, as per iDiskiTimes, Riveiro admitted that his team struggled to get a win against the Natal Rich Boys.

The Spanish tactician was glad he secured all three points despite the game being a tough tie.

"Yeah, a complex game to resolve, but we did it," he said.

"That's the most important in the end. We got enough opportunities, even in the first half, to get the lead and have a different game ahead of us, but it was tough.

"We have to fight until the end, trying to find a hole to put the ball in the net. It's an excellent goal, but I'll take the players' attitude today; it was super from the first minute.

"It's not easy to play these types of games just before one final as you asked me before the match, and everybody showed today a high commitment to the game, with the result, with the three points. And it's a good news."

Khanye is pessimistic about Orlando Pirates

Briefly News reported, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye said Orlando Pirates will struggle in the CAF Champions League.

The former winger said he was not impressed by the Soweto giants and questioned the quality of both the players and coach Jose Riveiro.

