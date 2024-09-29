Reason Sundowns Don’t Deserve the Win Over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium
- Mamelodi Sundowns continued their impressive form in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium
- The defending champions enjoyed some favourable decisions from the match officials during the game
- Briefly News had an exclusive interview with a sports journalist who believed Sundowns didn't deserve the win over Amakhosi
Mamelodi Sundowns secured all three points after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their third fixture in the Betway Premiership this season.
The Brazilians came from a goal down to win the tie at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The match ended with different controversial moments, but the Masandawana took home all three points.
Sundowns don't deserve the win over Kaizer Chiefs
Sports Analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, claimed Mamelodi Sundowns don't deserve the win against Kaizer Chiefs.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He believes the defending champions were lucky with the officiating of the match.
"I don't think Sundowns deserve the win because of all the controversies that surround the result they got against Chiefs,
"Kaizer Chiefs were the better side from the start and towards the end of the game, and if VAR had been present, it could've ended 2-2 or a 2-1 win for Chiefs."
The football analyst believes the match should've ended in a draw if the match officials, especially the linesman, had done their jobs properly.
"Sundowns' second goal should've been ruled out for offside because Lucas Ribeiro was clearly offside in the build-up," he added.
"It's not even about the absence of VAR because I've seen several scenarios where linesman picked such situations as offside.
"The fair result for the match should've been a draw, but the match opened up the debate about the introduction of VAR technology in the PSL; it's long overdue."
Nabi on what he told referee at half-time
Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi opened up on what he told the centre referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after his poor officiating at half-time during their clash against Sundowns.
The Tunisian tactician claimed there was offside in the build-up that led to Mamelodi Sundowns' second goal of the game.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.