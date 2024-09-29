Reason Sundowns Don’t Deserve the Win Over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their impressive form in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium

The defending champions enjoyed some favourable decisions from the match officials during the game

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with a sports journalist who believed Sundowns didn't deserve the win over Amakhosi

Mamelodi Sundowns secured all three points after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their third fixture in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Brazilians came from a goal down to win the tie at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match ended with different controversial moments, but the Masandawana took home all three points.

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate one of their goals during their 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns don't deserve the win over Kaizer Chiefs

Sports Analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, claimed Mamelodi Sundowns don't deserve the win against Kaizer Chiefs.

He believes the defending champions were lucky with the officiating of the match.

"I don't think Sundowns deserve the win because of all the controversies that surround the result they got against Chiefs,

"Kaizer Chiefs were the better side from the start and towards the end of the game, and if VAR had been present, it could've ended 2-2 or a 2-1 win for Chiefs."

The football analyst believes the match should've ended in a draw if the match officials, especially the linesman, had done their jobs properly.

"Sundowns' second goal should've been ruled out for offside because Lucas Ribeiro was clearly offside in the build-up," he added.

"It's not even about the absence of VAR because I've seen several scenarios where linesman picked such situations as offside.

"The fair result for the match should've been a draw, but the match opened up the debate about the introduction of VAR technology in the PSL; it's long overdue."

Nabi on what he told referee at half-time

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi opened up on what he told the centre referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after his poor officiating at half-time during their clash against Sundowns.

The Tunisian tactician claimed there was offside in the build-up that led to Mamelodi Sundowns' second goal of the game.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News