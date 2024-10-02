Nigerian Star Breaks Silence on Failed Move to Kaizer Chiefs This Summer

A Nigerian international has voiced out on his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs after a wonderful outing at the 2023 African Cup of Nations

The Soweto giants ignored the Super Eagles star for another player in the Premier Soccer League playing in the same position

The Glamour Boys were not the only team interested in signing the Nigerian star in the summer, but they were the favourites at some point

Nigerian international Stanley Nwabali has spoken out about his failed move to Kaizer Chief in the summer transfer window.

The Super Eagles star was linked with a move to the Soweto giants after a stellar performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, during which he was rated as the second-best goalkeeper in the competition behind Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams.

The Glamour Boys opted to sign Rwandan international Fiarce Ntwari from TS Galaxy, with Nwabali staying at Chippa United and missing out on a big move to the Premier Soccer League giants.

Nigerian star Stanley Nwabali reacts to his failed move from Chippa United to Kaizer Chiefs during the summer transfer window. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali comments on failed move to Kaizer Chiefs

According to the South African, Nwabali explained why he missed out on joining Kaizer Chiefs from Chippa United in the summer in an interview with iDiskiTimes.

The Nigerian shot-stopper admitted that he was not affected by the failed move to Amakhosi, as he understands that it sometimes happens in football.

"I wouldn't say I was affected by what transpired after last campaign and after the AFCON because it's football," the Nigerian goalkeeper said during the interview.

"Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't, but as a footballer, one thing is sure: deals come, and deals crash.

"But one thing I know is that even with all this occurence, you don't have to lose your value as a footballer."

Nwabali also admitted that he thought he would leave the Chilli Boys in the summer, but the move to another didn't happen.

"With everything that happened, I even felt like I was going to leave the club, but I'm still with the club, so it doesn't change anything," he added.

