Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams in the Premier Soccer League interested in signing Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United this summer

The Nigerian international was one of the best goalkeepers in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Ronwen Williams

The Glamour Boys ended up signing Rwandan international Fiarce Ntwari from TS Galaxy, with the Super Eagles staying with the Chilli Boys

Chippa United chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi has explained how Kaizer Chiefs missed out on signing Nigerian international Stanley Nwabali for a lesser transfer fee than Fiarce Ntwari.

The Glamour Boys were linked with several goalkeepers in the summer as they sought a replacement for club legend Itumuleng Khune.

Nwabali's stellar performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations led to him being linked with top clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, but the Soweto giants ended up signing Ntwari from TS Galaxy.

Stanley Nwabali looks on during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

How Kaizer Chiefs missed out on Nwabali

In an interview with KickOff, as per the South African, Mpengesi claimed Chippa United wanted to sell Nwabali to Kaizer Chiefs as they wanted him to join a top club.

The Chilli Boys' boss confirmed that AmaZulu also showed interest, but they offered peanuts for the services of the Nigerian international.

"It was never about the price; two teams were interested, one of them was AmaZulu, but they were offering peanuts," he said.

"We had talks with Kaizer Chiefs before the end of the season. But then we saw the Glamour Boys signing another goalkeeper."

The club chairman confirmed that the reports about placing a R40 million price tag on the Super Eagles goalkeeper were incorrect.

They were ready to offer the player for a lesser price compared to the reported R8 million they paid to TS Galaxy for the services of Ntwari.

"But the deal we were looking for was at Kaizer Chiefs, the reported price of R40 million. That's nonsense. That thing was never there. That's a lie. I am told they paid R8 million for the other goalkeeper, but I can guarantee we would have charged them less," he added.

Chiefs make contact with Polokwane for Appollis

Briefly News also reported that regarding the availability of Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis.

The Soweto-based club are not the only team showing interest in signing the South African international before the transfer window closes.

