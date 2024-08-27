Itumeleng Khune's future at Kaizer Chiefs is still uncertain as he is yet to feature in any training session under Nasreddine Nabi

The South African goalkeeper still has an off-field offer from the Glamour Boys still pending as he's considering playing at the moment

An Amakhosi former goalkeeper has cautioned the club against their decision to offer the ex-Bafana Bafana shot-stopper an off-field role

Former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper William Shongwe has warned the Soweto-based club to be careful about the new role they are offering Itumeleng Khune.

Khune was expected to leave Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, and the club has already hosted a farewell match against Premier Soccer League side Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium.

The former South African international was expected to take up a new role at the club, but the off-field position didn't satisfy the goalkeeper, who wanted to continue being active on the pitch.

Shongwe warns Amakhosi over Khune's role

In an interview with FARPost, Shongwe claimed he's aware the club is offering Khune an off-field role but has warned the club against doing so.

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper shared his reason behind advising the club not to give Khune an off-field role.

Shongwe, famously known as 'The Cool Cat,' believes Khune still has what it takes to continue playing for the first team under Nasreddine Nabi.

He also advised the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to leave the Glamour Boys if they don't extend his contract, as he could help other clubs in the South African league.

"If they don't extend, without a doubt, Khune should leave Chiefs as he made it clear that he still wants to play," he said.

"I'm sure he has mixed feelings, but there are still teams where he can help in the PSL.

"Several teams in the South African league have shot-stoppers that are not up to the standards, and in Khune, you don't just have a goalkeeper."

Shongwe opens up on the qualities Amakhosi will miss if they allow Khune to leave the club this summer.

"You have a leader; you buy several things in one. He's got charisma and leadership skills, and he still has the ability to play," Shongwe added.

"Khune can also keep a team's spirit high and the players' mentality."

