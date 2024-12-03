Benni McCarthy revealed he had interviews with three American clubs to become their new head coach next season

The Bafana Bafana legend also spoke about rumours linking him with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans wished the Bafana legend luck on social media as he looks for a new job since leaving Manchester United at the end of the season

Former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy said he has several job offers from the MLS and could have a new coaching job next season.

The Bafana Bafana legend said he had three interviews with MLS clubs while dismissing any links with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

After leaving Man United, McCarthy said he wants a head coaching role, a position he previously held at Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC.

Benni McCarthy has been busy looking for jobs

McCarthy speaks about rumours linking him to Sundowns in the video below:

According to iDiski Times, McCarthy denied links to Sundonwns and said he is interested in the MLS, a division where former teammate Bradley Carnell suffered failure this season.

McCarthy said:

“I am dreaming big and considering going to the MLS to experience the game and see what I can achieve. I have set high expectations, so I went for those interviews.”

Fans support McCarthy

Local football fans supported the Mzansi legend on social media, saying he should consider a return to the PSL.

Mar Styles says Benni must be patient:

“Benni must wait for Pirates; this plumber will leave at the end of the season.”

Bruce Zwelonke hopes for the best:

“All the best Benni.”

Martin Sibanda has doubts:

“He is not coach material like Wayne Rooney.”

Thembile Jemla does not want Benni at Downs:

“We don’t need arrogant coaches at Sundowns.”

Ndiyathemba Modibedi Ka Tyombo says Benni is biding his time:

“This one is just waiting for someone to be fired from the top three teams.”

Siya Kolisi heaps praise on Benni McCarthy

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi praised Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy on social media. ‘

The pair spent time together at various events in Europe and South Africa, while Kolisisaid is a fan of Bafana’s all-time top scorer.

