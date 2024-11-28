The South African rugby player Siya Kolisi recently paid tribute to the football legend Benni McCarthy

The star shared pictures and videos of him and the football legend on his Instagram page

Siya Kolisi paired the videos and pictures with an emotional and heartfelt message on social media

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi showed love to Benni McCarthy. Image: @siyakolisi

The South African Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made headlines once again on social media after he was dragged for his viral post-divorce selfie.

Recently, the rugby player was in his feels and emotions as he paid tribute to the football legend Benni McCarthy on his Instagram page. Kolisi posted videos and pictures of him and McCarthy on her social media page and paired them with a heartfelt message.

"My brother! I am so glad we got to spend time with you in Scotland. Thanks for the visit, my brother! We love you and appreciate you! You've broken so many barriers, and now we can dream to achieve more no matter where we come from! You are an inspiration to all love you, Benni @bennimac17."

Netizens react to the tribute

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Siya Kolisi's message to Benni McCarthy. Here's what they had to say:

Benni McCarthy responded:

"It really was great to catch up with you my brother 🙏🏽 blessed for all these moments. Much love broertjie."

dalinoliver wrote:

"An early Christmas present for all South Africans. Seeing our heroes enjoy such lekker laughs & moments together."

fufuza said:

"The content I love to see two of South Africa’s biggest sporting idols."

timot1994 replied:

"Every South African can be a Springbok. Once we realize we’re all on the same side ♥️🇿🇦. I love you all."

sicy_dube wrote:

"He's indeed an inspiration ✨️ just like you Siya ❤️ SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 is proud of you both."

Siya reacts after condemning Wales to heavy defeat

In more rugby updates, Briefly News reported that South African national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi reacted to the Springboks win over Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23, 2025.

The Boks claimed a 45-12 win over Warren Gatland's embattled side, as the Welsh side finished 2024 without a win.

