The South African rugby player Siya Kolisi shared a new selfie of himself post-divorce on social media

The picture was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kolisi's new picture

South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has been trending ever since he and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, announced their divorce.

Recently, a selfie of him post-divorce went viral on social media after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted it on his Twitter (X) page, mocking him for having "ashy lips."

The image was captioned:

"Siya Kolisi shows off his ashy lips."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the picture

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Siya Kolisi's new picture. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"Yoh they even took the money he was meant to buy lip stuff with."

@RedTalent2 replied:

"You're worried about his lips, mina I'm trying to figure out which car he's driving that has red safety belts."

@sewelankoana said:

"This guy looks like he has never used Vaseline in his lifetime."

@sirboring_26 wrote:

"December, this man is gonna be a problem at the waterfront again. How must we compete with rugby money?"

@KingDon_za responded:

"Rachel took everything."

@Keneiwe15 tweeted:

"Suspect has a lot of money but doesn’t own a single lip balm."

@ThabiSoul_Deep said:

"You can see when a man is single."

@Sugartray1 shared:

"I've always been seeing sadness in his eyes, even before the divorce... He strikes me as a sad soul."

@That_Bridget1 wrote:

"He needs a body scrub from head to toe. He's too ashy."

