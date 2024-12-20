Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to raid their bank account to land 30-year-old Congolese striker Fiston Mayele in the January transfer window

The Pyramids FC striker has been a target for Chiefs for a long time, and the club had an R14 million bid rejected before the start of the current season

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Chiefs need more than one player, while others doubt Mayele will join the club

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs are prepared to dig deep to sign Fiston Mayele from Egyptian club Pyramids FC in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old Congolese striker is a priority target for Chiefs, who are reportedly ready to make an R20 million bid for the player.

Chiefs tactician Nasreddine Nabi coached Mayele at Tanzanian side Young Africans, where he scored 17 goals in 32 appearances, but Amakhosi has to increase their previous R14 million bid.

Fiston Mayele could be joined by other new faces at Kaizer Chiefs

Mayele is a target for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is keen to reinforce its attacking options in January, and it has also been lined with Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The source said:

"The club has been monitoring Mayele for quite some time now, and a significant bid is lined up to sign the player in January. While the club hopes to bring Mayele to the club, do not be surprised if Chiefs signs more than one striker."

Fans express doubts over Mayele

Local football fans expressed doubts about Mayele joining Chiefs on social media, saying the club needs to add more quality to their squad.

Tiyani Zulu wants Chiefs to do more:

"They must buy ten quality players if they are serious."

Nkululeko Duze says Chiefs don’t need Mayele:

"Shabalala and Duba can do better in that number nine position."

Elias Pisan said Chiefs need to make changes:

"One player won't make any changes; some players should return to MDC."

Nicholas Setshedi doubts the move will happen:

"No player can leave a Champions League team and come to a team that is not even in the top eight of PSL."

Tebogo Jomo suggested other PSL teams for Mayele:

"Mayele should instead join Bucs or Sundowns over a weak team like Chiefs."

