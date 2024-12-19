Report: Orlando Pirates Close to Signing 2 Kaizer Chiefs Target From PSL Rivals

Orlando Pirates are reportedly interested in signing two players linked with Kaizer Chiefs from their Premier Soccer League rivals in January

The Buccaneers are said to have an edge over Nasreddine Nabi's side as their good start to the season in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League football could play a major role

The Sea Robbers could complete the deal for the two South African players this week, and will unveil both of them as their new signings in January

Orlando Pirates are set to hand their city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, a major transfer blow as they close in on signing two of their top targets in January.

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi are reportedly interested in signing similar players and could go head-to-head in January.

The Sea Robbers could have an edge over the Glamour Boys due to their good start to the season in the Betway Premiership and another advantage of playing continental football.

Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs are set to lose two transfer targets to city rivals Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Pirates close to signing two Kaizer Chiefs transfer target

According to a report by the South African, Pirates are about to snap up two Kaizer Chiefs targets in the January transfer window from Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Bucs are said to be close to signing South African stars Thabang Matuludi and Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City in the next transfer window.

Reports have it that Pirates could complete the deal for the two Polokwane City players this week.

Appollis has been on Kaizer Chiefs' radar since last summer, but the Glamour Boys could not price the Bafana Bafana star away from Polokwane City.

Pirates could move past Amakhosi and convince the South African international to join them in January.

Matuludi was also on Chiefs' wishlist last summer, but the deal couldn't go through. Nasreddine Nabi needs a new right back, as they've been struggling with Reeve Frosler's form and Dillan Solomons' continuous injury problems.

The Sea Robbers are definitely getting a good deal if they add the two Polokwane City stars to their already quality squad.

