Soweto giants are reportedly close to finalising deals for Polokwane City duo Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi

The Polokwane duo have emerged as targets for several PSL clubs, and Pirates are believed to have reached agreements with the players ahead of the January transfer window

Local football fans backed Pirates to sign Appollis on social media, while others questioned if the Bucs need the Bafana Bafana winger

PSL giants Orlando Pirates have reportedly reached an agreement for two top transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Soweto side are reportedly close to signing Polokwane City duo Oswin Appollis and Thanbang Matuludi, both targets for several PSL clubs.

Polokwane City duo Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi could join Orlando Pirates. Image: Oswinappollis_11 and thabang_matuludi.

Source: Instagram

After impressive performances for Bafana Bafana, Appollis has been linked with several PSL clubs, including Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates close in on top targets

Pirates have agreed terms with Appollis, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club is confident it can sign Appollis and right-back Matuludi after holding initial talks.

The source said:

"Things are looking very positive for both players, and talks are at an advanced stage, but nothing has been confirmed yet. There are still a few days left before the transfer window opens, so there is plenty of time to sort out all the details, but the club is confident the deals will be concluded."

Fans want an end to Appollis transfer saga

Local football fans reacted on social media by questioning if Pirates need Appollis, while some backed the club to sign the Polokwane star.

Ngoaketsi Adam Lebona made a prediction:

"Gilberto will be loaned to Chiefs."

Sphesihle Bambolunye asked a question:

"Like, who doesn't want to play under Jose?"

Mdue Mbulelo Makhakhi is waiting for the official signing:

"Waiting till Sundowns is leading the race to sign the same player. Regarding transfer news, I only read about done deals."

Kopano Scara Gcayiya says Appollis is a wanted man:

"I still think Chiefs need him more than Pirates. But, the team that is more interested and serious about their team's performance will grab him."

Sboniso Khumalo says Pirates do not need Appollis:

"They got too many wingers."

