Junior Khanye criticised Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, saying the Tunisian's style of play does not suit Amakhosi

Khanye likened Nabi to former coach Ernst Middendorp, who had two stints in charge of Chiefs in the past

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Khanye needs to focus on himself and should not be concerned about his former side

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye said new Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi's style of football does not suit the Soweto giants.

Khanye said Nabi's long-ball style reminds him of former coach Ernst Middendorp, who had two stints at Chiefs.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye is not impressed with new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Image: Junior_khanye13/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Since taking over at Chiefs, Nabi has guided the side to ninth on the PSL log, while their last league victory came on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, against Richards Bay.

Junior Khanye criticised Nasreddine Nabi

Khanye spoke about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Khanye is not a fan of Nabi's style of play, while the Tunisian is looking forward to the in his bid to improve the Chiefs squad.

Khanye said:

"The new coach is more or less like Ernst Middendorp, with too many long balls, and that's not how Chiefs are supposed to play. Chiefs are disjointed. It's out of the picture, and I must be honest."

Fans ignore Khanye's words

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Khanye needs to mind his business, while some backed Nabi, who reportedly rejected an offer from Raja Casablanca.

David Senzokuhle said Middendorp done well:

"At least Midenddorp was our last best coach. It was the last time we were in second position, and he took us to the Champions League. He might not be playing the style Junior Khanye likes, but it suited us."

Andrew Mohloba says Khanye must focus on himself:

"He must focus on himself and leave Nabi to Chiefs management."

Ruwen Smith is frustrated:

"This guy must investigate how to mind his own business."

Brandan Tshepo criticised Khanye:

"That's North African football, and they have dominated the continent all these years; stop complaining about how Nabi plays. He never told you that he is playing Spanish carpet football, so let the coach play how he wants and get the players that will suit his style of play. Middendorp almost won the league, so what's your story??"

Mokgalaka Ntlema backs Nabi:

"Nabi has our support until he turns things around."

