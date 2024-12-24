Young Kaizer Chiefs striker Naledi Hlongwane said he was impressed by Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro while on Carling All-Star XI duty

Teenage Kaizer Chiefs striker Naledi Hlongwane praised Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, saying the Spaniard helped motivate him while playing for the Carling All-Star XI.

Hlongwane scored twice for the side that beat Magesi FC 3-0 on Saturday, 21 December 2024, and the Chiefs striker thanked Riveiro for believing in him.

After his impressive display for the All-Star XI, Hlongwane said Riveiro helped him a lot during training and was backed for success by the Spanish tactician.

Naledi Hlongwane thanked Jose Riveiro

Hlongwane speaks about Riveiro in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the teenager hopes to use the performance against Magesi as a platform for his career, while his brace also bagged him an R100 000 man of the match award.

Hlongwane said:

"All I could say is that he's a great coach. He showed that he believed in me and pushed me during training, saying you can do this."

Fans back Hlongwane for success

Local football fans praised Hlongwane on social media, saying the young striker could solve Amakhosi's problems in front of goal.

Motho Motho said Nabi is different to Riveiro:

"The fans must understand that Nabi is not the Spanish Guitar. A typical example will be the Nabi and Zwane combination."

Ndimphiwe Sanchéz III says Hlongwane needs time:

"We can't throw him into the lion's den. Let him grow, loan him so he can prove his qualities."

Sishuba Ziebosslord Unruly is a fan:

"Nabi said he needed a shooter, and I guess the boy is giving him the answer."

Lucas Roger Thabakanaka was impressed:

"Looking at chances Chiefs make, this guy can solve their misfiring problems because he is not shy in front of goals. His conversion rate is far better than Ranga, Makgopa, Shalulile and Du Preez combined."

Mahlatse MG Snr backs Hlongwane:

“Saile can go. Hlogwane and Duba will be our strikers.”

