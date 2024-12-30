PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly had an offer of R4 million rejected by Stellenbosch FC for midfielder Sihle Nduli

Nduli is seen as one of the players Chiefs wants to bring into their squad during the January transfer window, but PSL rivals Stellenbosch wants a bigger offer for the 29-year-old

Fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs need to up their offer, while others believe the player is not required at Naturena

Stellenbosch FC have rejected Kaizer Chiefs' initial offer of a reported R4 million for 29-year-old midfielder Sihle Nduli.

The Soweto giants have identified Nduli as one of their targets ahead of the January transfer window, but Stellies have demanded a fee closer to R7 million.

Nduli joins a list of players, including Oswin Appollis, Stanley Nwabali, Thabang Matuludi and Fiston Mayele, as coach Nasreddine Nabi looks to strengthen his squad.

Stellenbosch FC tells Kaizer Chiefs to double their offer for Sihle Nduli

Nduli is an admired player at Stellenbosch, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is keen to add Nduli to its squad but is not willing to enter any drawn-out transfer sagas for players.

The source said:

"Chiefs are looking to bring in many new players, and Nduli is a talent they feel can fill a void in the team. Behind the scenes, a lot of work is being done to get the best deals for the players, but they do not want to enter any long-winded deals. Stellenbosch wants Chiefs almost to double their offer, and management must now consider the best step forward."

Kaizer Chiefs wants to strengthen their squad

Nduli celebrated his 50th appearance for Stellies in November 2024, according to the tweet below:

Ahead of the January transfer window, Chiefs have been linked with several players as Nabi looks to address certain issues in the side currently sitting seventh on the PSL log.

One of the issues Chiefs are looking to address is their habit of conceding goals, and having a player like Nduli control the midfield could help their defence.

Fans want Chiefs to pay for Nduli

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs need to stop playing games and pay the price for Nduli.

Gift Gift noticed a pattern:

"This teams and rejecting Chiefs offers, yerr."

Mafadi Mathabatha is frustrated:

"It's high time Chiefs fans donated and bought players themselves. The management is just a joke. What is R4 million?

Mzamo Ndlovu asked a question:

"It is true?"

Kamogelo Kamza Khoza wants Chiefs to be more aggressive:

"Chiefs must be serious. We always limit prices when we want to buy players and end up signing average."

Freddy Makambeni does not want Nduli:

"We have enough cover in that position. We need an offensive number 10, who will control the game's pace."

PSL giants circle for Stellenboshc FC Star

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien has attracted interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Basadien is one of the top-rated left-backs in South Africa and is on the list of players wanted by PSL giants ahead of the January transfer window.

