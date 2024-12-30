Global site navigation

Kaizer Chief Submit R4 Million Offer To Sign Top PSL Star, Rival Club Rejects It
Football

Kaizer Chief Submit R4 Million Offer To Sign Top PSL Star, Rival Club Rejects It

by  Junior Bester 3 min read
  • PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly had an offer of R4 million rejected by Stellenbosch FC for midfielder Sihle Nduli
  • Nduli is seen as one of the players Chiefs wants to bring into their squad during the January transfer window, but PSL rivals Stellenbosch wants a bigger offer for the 29-year-old
  • Fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs need to up their offer, while others believe the player is not required at Naturena

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Stellenbosch FC have rejected Kaizer Chiefs' initial offer of a reported R4 million for 29-year-old midfielder Sihle Nduli.

The Soweto giants have identified Nduli as one of their targets ahead of the January transfer window, but Stellies have demanded a fee closer to R7 million.

Stellenbosch FC star Sihle Nduli is a target for Kaizer Chiefs.
Stellenbosch FC have demanded R7 million from Kaizer Chiefs for midfielder Sihle Nduli. Image: StellenboschFC.
Source: Twitter

Nduli joins a list of players, including Oswin Appollis, Stanley Nwabali, Thabang Matuludi and Fiston Mayele, as coach Nasreddine Nabi looks to strengthen his squad.

Read also

Kaizer Chiefs end January 2024 on high note after earning 900th PSL victory

Stellenbosch FC tells Kaizer Chiefs to double their offer for Sihle Nduli

Nduli is an admired player at Stellenbosch, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is keen to add Nduli to its squad but is not willing to enter any drawn-out transfer sagas for players.

The source said:

"Chiefs are looking to bring in many new players, and Nduli is a talent they feel can fill a void in the team. Behind the scenes, a lot of work is being done to get the best deals for the players, but they do not want to enter any long-winded deals. Stellenbosch wants Chiefs almost to double their offer, and management must now consider the best step forward."

Kaizer Chiefs wants to strengthen their squad

Nduli celebrated his 50th appearance for Stellies in November 2024, according to the tweet below:

Read also

Shalulile, 3 other PSL stars who should consider joining new clubs in January

Ahead of the January transfer window, Chiefs have been linked with several players as Nabi looks to address certain issues in the side currently sitting seventh on the PSL log.

One of the issues Chiefs are looking to address is their habit of conceding goals, and having a player like Nduli control the midfield could help their defence.

Fans want Chiefs to pay for Nduli

Kaizer Chiefs fans wants the club to make a serious offer for Sihle Nduli.
Amakhosi fans wants new players like Stellenbosch FC star Sihle Nduli at the club. Image: KaizerChiefs.
Source: Twitter

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs need to stop playing games and pay the price for Nduli.

Gift Gift noticed a pattern:

"This teams and rejecting Chiefs offers, yerr."

Mafadi Mathabatha is frustrated:

"It's high time Chiefs fans donated and bought players themselves. The management is just a joke. What is R4 million?

Mzamo Ndlovu asked a question:

"It is true?"

Kamogelo Kamza Khoza wants Chiefs to be more aggressive:

"Chiefs must be serious. We always limit prices when we want to buy players and end up signing average."

Read also

Nasreddine Nabi disappointed as Kaizer Chiefs star suffers injury setback

Freddy Makambeni does not want Nduli:

"We have enough cover in that position. We need an offensive number 10, who will control the game's pace."

PSL giants circle for Stellenboshc FC Star

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien has attracted interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Basadien is one of the top-rated left-backs in South Africa and is on the list of players wanted by PSL giants ahead of the January transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Junior Bester avatar

Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: