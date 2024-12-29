Kaizer Chiefs Told Position They Need to Sign New Quality Players in January

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised by their legend on the position they need to sign more quality players in the next transfer window.

The winter transfer window in the Premier Soccer League will open on New Year's Day, giving clubs in the Betway Premiership the chance to add more quality players to their squads.

The Glamour Boys were one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window, signing seven players, but the signings have not shown many positive changes at the club as they still lack in one position.

Kaizer Chiefs advised to sign new strikers

In an interview with FARPost, Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo claimed that the club needs to bolster its striking department in the January transfer window.

"I think the club should go back in the market and get a new striker," the former South African defender said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"There is not enough depth in that position. Anything can happen in football; if one or two forwards get injured, the team will be in trouble. Already, they are struggling with the strikers they have.

"A new addition upfront can change the team's fortunes. They can improve and end up finishing in a much higher position.

"Also, the level of competition will increase, and players will be raising their hands with hunger to play."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News