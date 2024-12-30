Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs secured their 900th PSL victory after beating Chippa United 1-0 on Sunday, 29 December 2024

Nasreddine Nabi's side also ended the year with their first clean sheet of the season and will be looking to add new players in January 2025

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs need to add more players if they wish to improve

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs head into the new year on a high after reaching major milestones after their 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

The Soweto giants earned their first clean sheet of the season, while the victory ensured 900 PSL wins and 1500 points.

Kaizer Chiefs stars end 2024 by celebrating PSL milestones. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Mduduzi Shabalala scored the match's only goal, and coach Nasreddine Nabi said the side could have done better, while fans were not impressed with the performance.

Kaizer Chiefs maintain an impressive PSL record

Chiefs reached PSL milestones according to the tweet below:

Following the victory, Chiefs also maintained an impressive 24-year run of avoiding defeat in the final match of the calendar year.

Heading into the new year, Chiefs will be looking to add more players to their squad after being linked with stars such as Fiston Mayele, Oswin Appollis and Stanley Nwabali.

Chiefs confirmed their 1-0 victory over Chippa United in the tweet below:

Amakhosi supporters want more from their team

Local football fans reacted on social media to say that Chiefs must improve in various positions and believe new faces could be the solution.

Snr Mshengu is an optimist:

"Yes, Chiefs are not at maximum performance, but they controlled the game yesterday. The defence and midfield were good; it was just not creative enough up front. We need a striker and a left-wing."

Manzengezo Thisha Ugcokama Mfokamsila wants a Bafana Bafana star at Chiefs:

"We really need a player like Appollis. Go all out for him."

Kanelo Matiea picked a new player for Chiefs:

"Nwabali is better than all three goalkeepers we currently have at Chiefs. He will be an excellent addition to our team should the management decide to sign him."

Sifiso Shange is happy:

"First time Chiefs not conceding; that's a major improvement."

Sakhile Bhengu said Chippa deserved to lose:

"Chippa was nowhere to be found, except those two chances Bvuma saved."

Mashokosha Ndaba was not impressed:

"I just changed the channel due to the poor football display by Chiefs."

Vusi Nkosi said Chiefs were lucky:

"It was individual brilliance from Mdu; just give him his bells."

Nko Fila Sotenjwa says Chiefs must promote youngsters:

"I still feel Chiefs has talent equal to Matuludi and Appollis at junior level."

Tshifhiwa Muofhe is positive:

"We are going somewhere."

Justice Lekubu says Chiefs must build momentum:

"They should buy quality players."

Kazier Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala scored as Nasreddine Nabi's side beat Chippa United 1-0. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Former PSL star is not impressed with Nasreddine Nabi

As Briefly News reported, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye is not impressed with current Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Khanye said Chiefs need to play a more attacking style of football and compared Nabi's tactics to former coach Ernst Middendorp.

