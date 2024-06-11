Coach Hugo Broos believes Bafana are ready to face Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 11 June 2024

The teams will face off at the Free State Stadium, and Bafana will be looking to gain three points after their 1-1 draw with Nigeria on Friday, 7 June

Local football fans took to social media to show their support for Bafana while they also gave Broos a few suggestions for the starting line-up

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could hand Given Msimango an international debut. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and givenmsimango23/Twitter

Source: UGC

The Free State Stadium will host Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

Coach Hugo Broos heads into the match confident Bafana can walk away with three points, while defender Given Msimango hopes to make his debut after his late call-up.

Hugo Broos backs Bafana to win

Bafana are preparing for the match against Zimbabwe, according to the tweet below:

Speaking on the SAFA website, Broos said the side will look to please the local fans, who are looking forward to Bafana’s first match in the Free State after 14 years.

Broos said:

“I believe in my team, and I believe they can perform. If we play the game like we did on Friday, considering travel, I believe a win is possible against Zimbabwe.”

Local fans back Bafana

Local football fans took to social media to give Broos suggestions for the starting line-up while asking for a dominant display from Bafana.

Nkosikhona Moyo backs Zimbabwe:

“Go, Warriors, go.”

Molemo Molotsi wants change to the team:

“Let Tito replace Mokoena, and Foster must lead the attack.”

Kevin Jaji Athenkosi wants to see Mofokeng:

“Can Mr Broos hand Mofokeng his debut in place of Tau?”

Sanele Gumede wants a convincing Bafana victory:

“We need to hit them hard. If we can score three goals, we are safe.”

Mlungisi Oezil Jili cannot wait:

“We are ready.”

Free State fans give Bafana a warm welcome

As reported by Briefly News, fans welcomed Bafana at the airport and the Free State Stadium ahead of their match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

Bafana will play their first match in the Free State after 14 years, and they will be looking to come away with a victory as they look to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News