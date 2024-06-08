SA Blames Percy Tau for Draw With Nigeria in 2026 World Cup Qualifier Game
- Bafana Bafana played against Nigeria's soccer team for the 2026 World Cup qualifier on 7 June 2024
- South Africa's football team was led by Hugo Broos, and they played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria
- Bafana Bafana player Percy Tau attracted lots of attention on social media for all the wrong reasons after the game against the Super Eagles
Bafana Bafana played to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The South African football team faced off against Nigeria and walked away with four points.
Many South Africans discussed the match against Nigeria and admitted they were disappointed by the final results. Percy Tau trended on X after Bafana Bafana's game in a World Cup qualifier.
Bafana Bafana faces Nigeria
Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side is fully focused on beating Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier
According to TimesLive, Bafana Bafana's game against Nigeria ended in a 1-1 draw. South Africa placed fourth after the 2026 world qualifier match, with Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin leading the way. South Africa will face Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June 2024.
Percy Tau catches heat after 2026 World Cup qualifier
Percy Tau got roasted on social media for missing an opportunity to score against Nigeria. People were brutally honest about his performance on a video of the match shared by @PovertykillerB:
@JoelMashabane said:
"Broos downfall would be Tau, in AFCON he was like this too, why not bench Tau and come as substitute around 83.rd minute?"
@aKHONaJW wrote:
"It's funny how he always miss clear chances and makes this face as if he's been sabbotaged."
@lucklove247 asked:
"Why didn’t we try Mofokeng?"
@fela_lives_on was upset:
"This guy is overrated. Ke nkomo of Judah."
Local football fans do not believe Nigeria's claims of innocence
Briefly News previously reported that Nigeria denied wrongdoing over Bafana’s travel issues ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday, 7 June 2024.
Bafana had to spend the night at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, 5 June, and the NFF said it was their fault.
According to the NFF website, Bafana left Mzansi five hours later than expected, and the federation helped smooth over immigration issues despite the late arrival.
Source: Briefly News
