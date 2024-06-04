Super Eagles goalkeeper is confident ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024

The Chippa United star says Nigeria need to pull themselves together to beat Hugo Broos' side

Fans took to social media to support Nwabali, while others feel he might be biting off more than he can chew

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has backed his side to beat Bafana. Image: NwabaliBobo

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali said Nigeria needs to focus on their own game to beat Bafana in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The Nigerian shot-stopper, who is looking for a move away from Chippa United,is full of confidence heading into the crucial encounter.

Stanley Nwabali backs Nigeria to win

Nwabali speaks about Nigeria's chances in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Nwabali said Nigeria have the quality to earn Finidi George a victory in his debut match as the Super Eagles coach.

Nwabali said:

"I would say I know them. We have good players in our country, too, so I am not talking about those guys; they are good in their own way of playing. I am not talking about them because if we can pull ourselves together, they cannot match us."

Fans are divided

Nigerian and South African fans took to social media to back their sides ahead of the World Cup qualifier.

Yusuf Abdulsalam hopes Nwabali is right:

"Football is a pitch game. The better side will always win. May luck smile at us."

Tsepedi De Monyokanist backed Bafana:

"He will swallow his words this time around."

Zaykes Mzi is a Bafana fan:

"We have beaten Morocco twice. What's different about Nigeria?"

Melusi Melusi supports Nwabali:

"He's telling the truth."

Sbabalwe Pop's wrote off Nwabali's confidence:

"Yet he's about to concede three goals."

Finidi George says there is nothing to fear against Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, Nigeria's debutant coach, Finidi George, said his side has nothing to fear when they face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The former international midfielder said his side will head into the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier with no fear.

