The Nigeria Football Federation said they are not to blame for Bafana’s travel issues to the West African nation

Bafana spent the night at the Port Harcourt National Airport before their match against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024

Local fans took to social media to show their scepticism over Nigeria’s statements, as they believe the Super Eagles are playing mind games

The Nigerian Football Federation said they did all they could to ease Bafana's journey to Nigeria. Image: thenff

Nigeria denied wrongdoing over Bafana’s travel issues ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday, 7 June 2024.

Bafana had to spend the night at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, 5 June, and the NFF said it was their fault.

The NFF shifted the blame

The NFF said they did not cause Bafana's travel issues in the tweet below:

According to the NFF website, Bafana left Mzansi five hours later than expected, and the federation helped smooth over immigration issues despite the late arrival.

NFF’s protocol chief, Emmanuel Ayanbunmi, said:

“Having completed all immigration formalities, they wanted to take off for Uyo but were informed that the Obong Victor Attah Airport only operates from sunrise to sunset, so that was not possible. The NFF immediately mobilised resources for them to comfortably spend the night in Port Harcourt.”

Local fans are sceptical

Local football fans took to social media to say they did not believe the statement made by the NFF while the Super Eagles squad struggled to put in adequate minutes on the training pitch.

Solly Morolong wants Bafana to win:

“I wish we teach them a lesson they will never forget.”

Aubrey Phatlane wants revenge:

“Their plane must be directed to the Kruger National Airport, and they must travel to Johannesburg with a combi, then be booked in a hotel in Hillbrow.”

AP Ka Nyalasa noticed a pattern:

“They did Banyana wrong, now this.”

Khutšo Motlokwa says SAFA must respond:

“SAFA must explain why Bafana left South Africa 4-5 hours late, especially using an expensive chartered jet.”

Segobedi Bricks is suspicious:

“Mind games.”

