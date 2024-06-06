Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho said Nigeria is still waiting for stars arrive ahead of the match against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024

The Super Eagles have not enjoyed good preparation for the match after suffering from player withdrawals, while a national strike has affected travel arrangements for overseas stars

Football fans took to social media to wish Nigeria good luck amid all of the struggles they have faced

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho said a national strike has limited their training sessions as the squad still waits for stars to arrive.

The Super Eagles will face Bafana in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday, 7 June 2024, but travel issues have hindered the squad, which is already missing key player Victor Osihmen.

Kelechi Iheanacho says training has not gone well

Iheanacho speaks about Nigeria's preparations in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, the Leicester City striker said Nigeria will be ready despite players ascences resulting in limited time on the training pitch.

Iheanacho said:

"It affected the training a little bit, but we've got almost everybody today, and we had a big session, which is very important. Hopefully, everybody will be around tomorrow so we can get the full length of the piece and the training that we need."

Fans say Nigeria must win

Football fans took to social media to say Nigeria should still push for victory despite the complications, while midfielder Nathan Tella joined Osihmen in withdrawing from the squad.

Ireoluwa Alade wished Nigeria luck:

"All the best guys."

John Onyeoziri made a prediction:

"Nigeria 3, South Africa 1."

Gerald Okafor backed Nigeria:

"It's a must-win, needless to say. Hit the ground running."

Austin Obioff is pessimistic:

"You can't give what you don't have. The Super Eagles don't have what their fans expect from them. I am expecting very little from them."

Olaide Timothy says Nigeria must win:

"No excuses!"

Stanley Nwabali said Nigeria can beat Bafana

As Briefly News reported, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali said Nigeria can beat Bafana if they stick to their game plan.

The Chippa United shot-stopper said the Super Eagles have the quality to walk away from the 2026 World Cup qualifier with three points.

