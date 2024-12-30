PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to keep hold of star Lucas Ribeiro, who has attracted interest from English side Burnley FC

The Brazilian joined Masandawana at the start of last season and has become an instant hero in Mzansi after scoring 19 goals

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying the Brazilian is the best footballer in South Africa

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns said they have no intention of selling star player Lucas Ribeiro amid interest from European clubs in the January 2025 transfer window.

The 26-year-old Brazilian star joined Masandawana last season and has, after impressive displays, attracted interest from English club Burnley FC and his former Belgian side SK Beveren.

Lucas Ribeiro is a key player for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Sundowns, Ribeiro has been in excellent form, scoring 19 goals, including one against Richards Bay in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, 28 December 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns have no intention of selling Lucas Ribeiro

Overseas clubs are interest in Ribeiro, according to the tweet below

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club will not entertain any offers for Ribeiro, while several Masandawana stars have been linked with overseas moves.

The source said:

"Lucas is a key player for Sundowns, and they will do all they can to keep him at the club. There is no question about his quality, so there is no surprise that he has attracted interest from overseas, but there is no bid to persuade Sundowns to let him go. You must remember that he has a contract with the club, and they have every intention of keeping him while the feeling from the player that he wants to stay."

Sundowns celebrated their 2-0 victory over Richards Bay on their Twitter (X) profile:

Sundowns stars attract interest from overseas clubs

Ribeiro is not the only Sundowns player attracting interest from overseas clubs after striker Iqraam Rayners and defender Khuliso Mudau are also catching scout's attention.

Mudau is a target for Leeds United while Scottish side Glasgow Rangers have reportedly submitted a massive R55 million bid in-form striker Rayners.

Fans praise Ribeiro

Local football fans praised Ribeiro on social media and said that the 26-year-old is one of the best footballers currently plying trade in South Africa.

Umsabe Ungamaze is a fan:

"He's my favourite player, but we don't want him in Bafana Bafana squad. We have enough talented players that Broos overlook."

S'boh Magalela Mtshali admires Ribeiro:

"The only player competing with Relebohile for footballer of the season."

Lesmaada Compi respects the player:

"Top player. This boy is a pure, world-class player."

Victor Hlongwan applauded Ribeiro:

"Unstoppable Riberio."

Charles Joe rates another player:

"Mofokeng is better than him."

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns has enjoyed a good season being led by Lucas Ribeiro in their attack.

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns star wants to represent Bafana Bafana

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns' Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro said he dreams of one day playing for Bafana Bafana.

The 26-year-old will be eligible to represent Bafana in 2028, while fellow South American Gaston Sirino was deemed too old to play for the national team by coach Hugo Broos.

