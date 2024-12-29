Miguel Cardoso Explains Why Sundowns Win Against Richards Bay Was Difficult

Mamelodi Sundowns extend their lead on top of the Premier Soccer League table with a scrappy 2-0 win over Richards Bay this weekend

The Brazilians new manager Miguel Cardoso shared his thoughts about the match and opened up on why the game was challenging for his team

The former Esperance of Tunisia coach also showered praises on Masandawana players due to their performance against the Natal Rich Boys

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has shared his honest opinion about Masandawana's 2-0 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians continued their unbeaten run under the Portuguese gaffer with goals from South American duo Artur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro in each half at the King Zwelithini Stadium to go six points clear of Orlando Pirates.

The Premier Soccer League giants are still yet to concede a goal under the former Rio Ave manager, but the match against the Natal Rich Boys proved a little tricky for the defending champions.

Cardoso explains why Sundowns vs Richards Bay was tough

In an interview after the game, as per iDiskiTimes, Cardoso told SuperSport TV why the match was challenging for the Brazilians even after getting the required result.

"Tough match, happy with the result, the satisfaction of watching our fans happy, the work the players did, but very difficult conditions to play," the former Nantes head coach explains.

"The pitch was very dry. There were many moments we wanted to play but were difficult to play [the ball], but we had the attitude, the patience, and the quality in certain moments to define the game; it's important to do this, use moments."

The Portuguese mentor also hailed Mamelodi Sundowns players for putting in so much effort to get all three points despite playing under challenging conditions at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

"We can do better but praise the players for their efforts, commitment, attitude, and courage to keep on playing in very difficult conditions," Cardoso added.

The Brazilians' next match will be a CAF Champions League clash with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca at the Stade Larbi Zaouli on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

