Five players Kaizer Chiefs need to sign

1. Peter Shalulile

The Mamelodi Sundowns star has struggled to keep his starting berth under the Brazilians' new coach, Miguel Cardoso.

The Portuguese manager prefers to stick with the in-form striker Iqraam Rayners, with the Namibian striker mostly coming on as a substitute.

Nabi needs a new striker, and Shalulile could be the perfect fit for the Soweto giants.

2. Percy Tau

The Bafana Bafana star is currently having issues with Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller and has been relegated to the bench in most of the Egyptian giant's recent matches.

There have been talks about Kaizer Chiefs showing interest in bringing the former Mamelodi Sundowns star back to the PSL, and January could be the perfect time.

3. Stanley Nwabali

The Nigerian international was one of the players linked with the Glamour Boys last summer after his excellent performance for his country at the 2023 African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

The Chippa United star has been tipped as the perfect goalkeeper for Amakhosi. The club is open to swapping their summer signing, Fiarce Ntwari, for the former Enyimba goalkeeper.

4. Fiston Mayele

Mayele was played under Nabi and has been tipped as the number one target for the Tunisian for the striking position.

The Congolese striker currently plays for Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids and has scored five goals in 11 matches this season.

5. Michael Olunga

Olunga is another striker linked with the Soweto giants, but the only challenge will be his transfer fee, as his current side, Al-Duhail SC, will not want to let their all-time highest scorer leave for a cheap amount.

The Kenyan international will surely deliver goals for Chiefs if they decide to go all out for him and bring him to the PSL.

Source: Briefly News