Egyptian side Al Ahly has been told not to let Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau leave the club despite his ongoing issues since the middle of last season.

The South African international has been on the black book of Red Devils manager Marcel Koller, which kept him out of the starting line-up under the Swiss coach.

Despite being relegated to the bench by the Swiss tactician, the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has always proved his worth and shown class whenever he's called up.

Al Ahly told not to sell Tau

According to Afrik-foot, ex-Al Ahly star Mohamed Emara has warned his former club not to let Tau go amid links to a possible move to other teams, including Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

"I reject Percy Tau's departure from Al-Ahly, and I hope the South African player will continue in the Red Castle for the next year because he is a very influential player," he said.

"Percy Tau is one of the best players in Al-Ahly, along with Hussein El-Shahat and Mohamed Magdy Afsha, and we must keep him and not let go of his services."

Source: Briefly News